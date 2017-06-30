Fireworks safety: how to protect yourself this Independence Day
Millions of Americans will be celebrating the country's birthday Tuesday, and for many across the Golden Triangle and across the country those celebrations will involve fireworks. The National Fire Protection Agency reports that fireworks start an average of 18,500 fires annually, and sent 11,900 people to the emergency room in 2015.
