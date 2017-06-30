Day of inaugural festivities planned for Monday
Starkville's new elected city officials will be sworn in on Monday, but that will be far from the only event schedule in downtown for the day. An Interfaith Inaugural Prayer Service will be held at 9 a.m. in Unity Park, which will be followed by a breakfast reception in the 2nd floor conference room in City Hall.
