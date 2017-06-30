City opens Moncrief Park pool for summer
Hot summer days are finally here and the city of Starkville is offering the community a way to stay cool amid the humidity. The Moncrief Park Pool opened on Monday and Tuesday, and will be closed Wednesday and Thursday for maintenance before re-opening Friday with updated summer hours.
