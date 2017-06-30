Bachman builds legacy at Volunteer Starkville
Jamey Bachman will officially start her new job on Monday at Mississippi State University, leaving behind a five-year legacy at Volunteer Starkville. Under Bachman's watch, Volunteer Starkville grew exponentially, going from an agency partnered with 24 volunteer groups to being partnered with more than 200.
