WPPD accepting fan donations to 'Beat the Heat'
The Phi Beta Sigma fraternity and Golden Triangle first responders have partnered up to "Beat the Heat" and donate fans to elderly in the community who do not have air conditioning. New fans can be dropped off at the West Point Police Department, located at 310 East Westbrook St., from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday - Saturday until July 10. Columbus Fire Department, Columbus Police Department and Starkville Fire Department are also accepting donations.
Read more at Daily Times Leader.
