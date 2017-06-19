Wiseman sees future park space for Rolling Hills
Starkville Mayor Parker Wiseman says he's optimistic the incoming mayor and board of aldermen will continue his efforts to obtain a small portion of Ward 6 land and convert the space into a public park for the Rolling Hills subdivision. The city is working to collect signatures from property owners adjacent to a 2-acre area off Garrard Road after nearby residents complained about the structural integrity of a pond located on the parcel.
