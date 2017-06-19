Wiseman recounts eight years of growth in Starkville

Mayor Parker Wiseman speaks to the Starkville Rotary Club at the Starkville Country Club on Monday to discuss progress in the city in his eight years in office. Photo by: Devin Edgar/Dispatch Staff As his two terms in office draw to a close, Mayor Parker Wiseman believes the local economy has seen tremendous growth in the previous eight years, adding that Starkville is a city where he is proud to continue life as a private citizen.

