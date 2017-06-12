Walking so they don't have to
A group from First Assembly in Columbus take a quick break from their walk in front of their van on the side of Highway 82 before continuing their trip from Greenville back to their home church. Their goal is to raise awareness and money for a van for Pan Theological Seminary in Togo, Africa, so they don't have to walk extended distances within their own community.
