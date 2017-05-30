Two arrested for No Way Jose auto bur...

Two arrested for No Way Jose auto burglaries

Two Starkville men have been arrested for auto burglary following an incident that occurred at No Way Jose on Highway 12 across from Vowell's. SPD arrested 23-year-old Tyrone Ward on Tuesday, charging him with auto burglary and disorderly conduct in connection with the incident.

