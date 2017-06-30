Traffic and parking information for Independence Day Celebration
Above are layouts of parking, along with additional information provided by the Starkville Parks and Recreation Department for the upcoming Independence Day Celebration SPD will control intersections at Industrial Park Road and Lynn Lane and delays can be expected at 8:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Those not attending the celebration event are encouraged to stay away from the area. Those exciting the overflow lot at the Starkville Sportsplex will only be able to turn right onto Lynn Lane, but those in the main lots will be able to turn right and left when exiting the parking area.
