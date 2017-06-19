The Mission on the Hill provides faith based services to the Golden Triangle
The Mission on the Hill, located at the old Bryan Brothers Packing Plant, aims to provide faith based services to those in need in the Golden Triangle community. "The goal of the Mission is to have a neutral location that is safe, where people can come and say 'I've got an addiction,' and feel safe enough to deal with their issues and get help and support," said Founder and Pastor Dickie Bryan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times Leader.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|Jun 12
|Farty McSharty
|6
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Jun 3
|Andi Mac
|475
|Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
|May 30
|Jackson Knows Now
|16
|Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts
|May 24
|Research
|3
|Backlash swift to lawmaker's 'lynching' post on...
|May 23
|ricogene45
|1
|Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint
|May '17
|Just curious
|1
|Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark...
|May '17
|Equal
|2
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC