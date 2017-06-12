Swing Shift takes stage for Sounds of Summer
Columbus band Swing Shift will return to the Sounds of Summer stage at 7 p.m. Thursday at The Riverwalk. The band has played Sounds of Summer almost every year since the concert series began in summer 2007.
