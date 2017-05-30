Suspect identified in officer-involve...

Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting on South Wedgewood Road

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation released more details on Sunday regarding an officer-involved shooting incident in Starkville early Saturday morning that left one suspect injured. Damage was done to at least one private residential property on South Wedgewood Road during the car chase and at least two Starkville Police Department patrols cars were damaged.

