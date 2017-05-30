Suspect identified in officer-involved shooting on South Wedgewood Road
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation released more details on Sunday regarding an officer-involved shooting incident in Starkville early Saturday morning that left one suspect injured. Damage was done to at least one private residential property on South Wedgewood Road during the car chase and at least two Starkville Police Department patrols cars were damaged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Sat
|Andi Mac
|475
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|May 31
|Fart patrol
|5
|Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
|May 30
|Jackson Knows Now
|16
|Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts
|May 24
|Research
|3
|Backlash swift to lawmaker's 'lynching' post on...
|May 23
|ricogene45
|1
|Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint
|May 20
|Just curious
|1
|Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark...
|May 7
|Equal
|2
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC