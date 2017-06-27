Supervisors push road manager hire to July
Oktibbeha County supervisors are expected to hire a new road manager next month after interviewing a shortlist of finalists Monday. Supervisors took no action on the potential hire after spending a majority of June's last board meeting questioning five prospective candidates but indicated former Road Manager Victor Collins' replacement will be named July 10. Baggett runs his own firm, Baggett Engineering Inc., and previously served as road manager for Leflore County and Lowndes County , as well as county engineer for Holmes County .
