Summer begins with unemployment spike in city, county
Despite unemployment falling across the state in May, the number of people without work in Oktibbeha County and Starkville saw a substantial increase. The Mississippi Department of Employment Security released its latest data this week, showing unemployment in Oktibbeha County increased to 5.3 percent - up from the 3.9 percent reported in April.
