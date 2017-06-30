Stricklin resigns from school board post
Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District trustee Anne Stricklin submitted her letter of resignation Wednesday after forecasting her eventual departure last year. Stricklin, who was appointed to the board months after Starkville and Oktibbeha County school districts merged in 2015, previously said she would serve until the conclusion of the academic year after the University of Florida hired her husband to lead its athletics department in 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Jun 26
|Joy Perkins
|477
|Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
|Jun 24
|Dunno
|20
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|Jun 12
|Farty McSharty
|6
|Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts
|May '17
|Research
|3
|Backlash swift to lawmaker's 'lynching' post on...
|May '17
|ricogene45
|1
|Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint
|May '17
|Just curious
|1
|Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark...
|May '17
|Equal
|2
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC