Stricklin resigns from school board post

Thursday Jun 29 Read more: Commercial Dispatch

Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District trustee Anne Stricklin submitted her letter of resignation Wednesday after forecasting her eventual departure last year. Stricklin, who was appointed to the board months after Starkville and Oktibbeha County school districts merged in 2015, previously said she would serve until the conclusion of the academic year after the University of Florida hired her husband to lead its athletics department in 2016.

