Stewart raid yields meth, guns

Five people face charges after a search of a home in Stewart turned up methamphetamine and weapons, including one stolen from Webster County. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Department, along with Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics agents and Webster County deputies, served a search warrant at 53 Choctaw Road in Stewart around 2:45 p.m. June 21. During the search, two weapons were seized along with methamphetamine and paraphernalia, according to a press release from the MCSD.

