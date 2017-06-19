Starkville settles fuel dispute with former airport operator
A dispute over a reimbursement claim for lost airplane fuel appears to be settled after Starkville aldermen voted to pay Kenneth Aasand $2,081.56 contingent on the former George M. Bryan Airport fixed-based operator signing a settlement agreement. Aldermen emerged from executive session Tuesday with the agreement after Aasand, the owner and operator of Grassroots Aviation, alleged he was shorted for the cost of fuel he previously purchased before the city canceled his business' contract for services last year.
