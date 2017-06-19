Starkville Police to open new offices...

Starkville Police to open new offices June 30

Monday Jun 19 Read more: Commercial Dispatch

The Starkville Police Department is set to move from City Hall into its renovated police headquarters at 101 E. Lampkin St. and will host a ribbon cutting to celebrate their new station Jun. 30 Photo by: Cristina Carreon/Dispatch Staff The Starkville Police Department is set to move from City Hall into its renovated police headquarters at 101 E. Lampkin St. and will host a ribbon cutting to celebrate their new station Jun. 30. The renovated building has 42 office spaces, a booking and evidence suite, an emergency operations center, a public community space, as well as maintenance and storage.

