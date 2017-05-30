Starkville man implicated in armed robbery, burglary
Officers charged Nicholas Monroe, 24, of Starkville, and Tyrone Ward, 23, of Starkville this week with one count of auto burglary each stemming from a May 20 incident at No Way Jose, located at 125 Highway 12 West. On the day of the day of the incident, SPD also charged Rodriquez Norman, 21, of Starkville, with possession of a stolen firearm and auto burglary.
