Starkville K-12 teachers travel to Israel, Jordan with MSU program

Four Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District teachers, as well as Mississippi State University students and professors, are traveling in the Middle East for an educational archeology trip offered through the Fulbright-Hays grant awarded last year. Kate McClellan, assistant professor in the Department of Anthropology and Middle Eastern Cultures at MSU, most recently worked in the Middle East in 2014 and is leading this tour through Jordan for two weeks.

