Starkville expands its annual Independence Day celebration

57 min ago Read more: Starkville Daily News

This year, the city of Starkville Independence Day Celebration at the Starkville Sportsplex is expanding to feature live performances and vendors. The celebration is free to the public, and attendees can park at the Sportsplex or in McKee Park across the street.

