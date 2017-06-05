Starkville Abner's closes amid company remodel
Abner's Famous Chicken Tenders on South Montgomery Street has closed and "For Sale" signs are posted on the property. The Starkville franchise has been open for 18 years and the change comes as part of company remodel and rebranding move at the corporate level.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.
