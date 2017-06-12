Stark Vegas sock design wins national competition
A design by a Starkville native bearing the nickname "Stark Vegas" won a national competition and is now being sold at Sports Center. Balega International, a company that sells socks specially designed for runners, hosted the competition in 2016 called "Your Dream Run Retailer Design Challenge."
