Special judge appointed to rule on mayoral results
A special circuit court judge has been appointed by the Mississippi Supreme Court to oversee Democratic mayoral candidate Johnny Moore's formal challenge of the results of the May 16 runoff for mayor. Judge Barry W. Ford, who previously served as 1st District circuit judge, will be the next to hear the case laid out by Moore's legal counsel, according to court documents provided to the SDN.
