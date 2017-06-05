SPD officer placed on paid leave after Saturday shooting
The Starkville Police Department, along with the District Attorney Office of the 16th Circuit Court, held a joint press conference on Monday at City Hall to discuss further details regarding an officer-involved shooting Saturday near South Wedgewood Road. SPD Chief Frank Nichols told local media on Monday the officer involved in the shooting has been placed on paid administrative leave.
