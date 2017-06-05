SPD brings additional charges against...

SPD brings additional charges against auto burglary suspect

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Starkville Daily News

The Starkville Police Department on Monday served felony warrants on 24-year-old Nicholas Monroe, of Starkville, who was arrested on auto burglary charges last week. SPD served Monroe on Monday with two counts of felony possession of a weapon by a felon, with bond set at $25,000 per charge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Starkville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11) Jun 3 Andi Mac 475
News Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12) May 31 Fart patrol 5
News Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley May 30 Jackson Knows Now 16
News Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts May 24 Research 3
News Backlash swift to lawmaker's 'lynching' post on... May 23 ricogene45 1
Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint May 20 Just curious 1
News Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark... May 7 Equal 2
See all Starkville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Starkville Forum Now

Starkville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Starkville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Starkville, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,862 • Total comments across all topics: 281,585,469

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC