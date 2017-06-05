SPD brings additional charges against auto burglary suspect
The Starkville Police Department on Monday served felony warrants on 24-year-old Nicholas Monroe, of Starkville, who was arrested on auto burglary charges last week. SPD served Monroe on Monday with two counts of felony possession of a weapon by a felon, with bond set at $25,000 per charge.
