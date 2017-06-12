SOCSD facing budget cuts in 2018
Most of the Starkville-Oktibbeha Consolidated School District's departments will see funding cuts, following a budget work session at the School Board meeting Tuesday. The Board held a public budget work session for the 2018 fiscal year, including the main operating funds of the district.
Read more at Starkville Daily News.
