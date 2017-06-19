Small Chips, Big Impact: MSU Researcher Studies Cardiovascular, Sickle Cell Disease
STARKVILLE, Miss. - A Mississippi State University researcher is developing new miniature models to better understand the factors that lead to heart disease and sickle cell anemia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
|6 hr
|Beenaround
|18
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|Jun 12
|Farty McSharty
|6
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Jun 3
|Andi Mac
|475
|Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts
|May 24
|Research
|3
|Backlash swift to lawmaker's 'lynching' post on...
|May '17
|ricogene45
|1
|Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint
|May '17
|Just curious
|1
|Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark...
|May '17
|Equal
|2
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC