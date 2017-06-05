Sistrunk returns to Ward 2 seat

Sistrunk returns to Ward 2 seat

Sistrunk received 182 votes, defeating Republican Jesse Carver and Independent incumbent Lisa Wynn. Carver received 69 votes, and Wynn received 166 votes.

