SFD prepares to offer first Citizens Fire Academy

The Starkville Fire Department will soon offer an opportunity for citizens to learn more about their day-to-day operations while also providing a hands-on learning experience. SFD's first Citizen Fire Academy will be held from July 13 to August 17 and is open to Oktibbeha County and Starkville residents ages 18 and up.

