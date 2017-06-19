SFD prepares to offer first Citizens Fire Academy
The Starkville Fire Department will soon offer an opportunity for citizens to learn more about their day-to-day operations while also providing a hands-on learning experience. SFD's first Citizen Fire Academy will be held from July 13 to August 17 and is open to Oktibbeha County and Starkville residents ages 18 and up.
