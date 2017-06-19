SCT children's program takes the stage next week
The Starkville Community Theatre's Project P.L.A.Y. children's program is in its last week of rehearsal before next week's performances. Project P.L.A.Y. is the annual summer program at the Starkville Community Theatre.
