Roses Foundation honors educators
Members of the Roses Foundation spent the day at the houses of two retired Starkville school teachers, cleaning the yards, washing the cars, trimming the hedges and then taking the women out to lunch. Founder and President of the Roses Foundation Troy Hogan said the Roses Foundation chose Father's Day weekend to take the ladies' minds off of their recent loss, and to let them know they are appreciated and loved, no matter what.
