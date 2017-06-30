Rep. Tyrone Ellis retires to focus on pastorship, business

State Rep. Tyrone Ellis, D-Starkville, announced on Friday that he will step down from his House seat in Jackson after nearly four decades. Ellis told the SDN in a phone interview on Friday that he "hit a brick wall" in his legislative work and decided to retire after his long tenure in Jackson in order to focus on aspects of his life that he had to tend to while in office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.