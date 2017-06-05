Redevelopment Authority head addresses Lee Middle, Burns Bottom progress
Columbus Redevelopment Authority members John Acker, left, and Mark Castleberry visit after Acker spoke to Columbus Rotarians Tuesday at Lion Hills Center. Photo by: Deanna Robinson/Dispatch Staff In hopes privately developed real estate will grow the city's property tax revenue, the Columbus Redevelopment Authority plans to extend its contract with the Columbus Municipal School District to market and sell the former Lee Middle School's almost 15-acre property, according to CRA president John Acker.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Jun 3
|Andi Mac
|475
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|May 31
|Fart patrol
|5
|Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
|May 30
|Jackson Knows Now
|16
|Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts
|May 24
|Research
|3
|Backlash swift to lawmaker's 'lynching' post on...
|May 23
|ricogene45
|1
|Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint
|May 20
|Just curious
|1
|Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark...
|May '17
|Equal
|2
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC