Redevelopment Authority head addresses Lee Middle, Burns Bottom progress

Columbus Redevelopment Authority members John Acker, left, and Mark Castleberry visit after Acker spoke to Columbus Rotarians Tuesday at Lion Hills Center. Photo by: Deanna Robinson/Dispatch Staff In hopes privately developed real estate will grow the city's property tax revenue, the Columbus Redevelopment Authority plans to extend its contract with the Columbus Municipal School District to market and sell the former Lee Middle School's almost 15-acre property, according to CRA president John Acker.

