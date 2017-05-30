Prescription for fraud: Recent medical professional arrests highlight increasing pain killer problem
Last year medical professionals in the state of Mississippi prescribed enough pain killers to give each person in the state approximately 70 dosages of prescription pain medication. That same year, 37 medical professionals -- ranging from doctors to their office managers to physical therapists -- were arrested for some type of prescription fraud.
