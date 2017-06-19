Phelps retires as Oktibbeha County EMA director
After working in various positions in Oktibbeha County since 1992, Shank Phelps is retiring from his position as Oktibbeha County EMA/E-911 director. Phelps' retirement was approved by the Oktibbeha County Board of Supervisors on Monday and his final day will be Friday, June 30. Phelps said there is no specific reason or event that led to his decision to retire, but that he feels the timing is right.
