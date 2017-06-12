Ole Miss doubles down on the purity of Hugh Freeze, a man wronged by a vast Starkville conspiracy.
Ole Miss finally got around to filing its dilatory response to the NCAA's notice of allegations, and, man, it's a doozie. This case does not involve a head coach who facilitated or participated in violations or otherwise ignored red flags associated with them.
