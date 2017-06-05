OCEDA buys 5-acre parcel for industri...

OCEDA buys 5-acre parcel for industrial park substation

The Oktibbeha County Economic Development Authority announced on Tuesday it had exercised its option to purchase a 5-acre parcel of land in Starkville as part of the proposed industrial park development. The 5-acre parcel will be used for a new electrical power substation that will be constructed by the 4County Electric Power Association.

