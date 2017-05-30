Neighboring property owners appeal in...

Neighboring property owners appeal industrial park zoning affirmation

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Commercial Dispatch

A legal fight attempting to block a Golden Triangle Development LINK-backed industrial park in Starkville is not yet finished. A group owning property surrounding the 400 acres of proposed advanced manufacturing space filed a notice of appeal with the Oktibbeha County Circuit Clerk Thursday that states they'll appeal for a judgement by the Mississippi Supreme Court.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Starkville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12) 21 hr Fart patrol 5
News Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley Tue Jackson Knows Now 16
News Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts May 24 Research 3
News Backlash swift to lawmaker's 'lynching' post on... May 23 ricogene45 1
Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint May 20 Just curious 1
News Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark... May 7 Equal 2
News Legal group dings West Point hospital for possi... May 2 Not for Profit 3
See all Starkville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Starkville Forum Now

Starkville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Starkville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. South Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Starkville, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,732 • Total comments across all topics: 281,447,520

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC