Neighboring property owners appeal industrial park zoning affirmation
A legal fight attempting to block a Golden Triangle Development LINK-backed industrial park in Starkville is not yet finished. A group owning property surrounding the 400 acres of proposed advanced manufacturing space filed a notice of appeal with the Oktibbeha County Circuit Clerk Thursday that states they'll appeal for a judgement by the Mississippi Supreme Court.
