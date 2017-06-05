MSDH announces statewide reorganization

The Mississippi State Department of Health on Monday announced the agency would undergo a reorganization aimed at reducing administrative costs without affecting its services. The agency will shift away from its current system of nine public health districts, opting for a three-region model effective July 1. The nine district offices are in Batesville, Tupelo, Greenwood, Starkville, Jackson, Meridian, McComb, Hattiesburg and Biloxi.

