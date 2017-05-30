Moore to formally challenge election ...

Moore to formally challenge election results

1 hr ago

The tightly-contested mayoral race in Starkville took another dramatic turn Friday with the announcement that Democratic candidate Johnny Moore would challenge the results of the May 16 Democratic Primary runoff. Moore's legal counsel William Starks told the SDN on Friday Moore will file a Petition for Election Contest with the Democratic Executive Committee for the city of Starkville by the end of the day to challenge the results.

