Moore seeks judicial review of mayoral runoff
Starkville attorney Johnny Moore asked a judge to mediate his contest of the May 16 Democratic primary runoff one day before his counsel was set to argue election issues before Oktibbeha County Democratic Party executives. Filed Monday, Moore's petition for judicial review restates numerous alleged irregularities his Columbus-based attorney, William Starks, previously said influenced his client's six-vote loss to Mayor-elect Lynn Spruill and calls for rejected ballots to be accepted and accepted ballots to be rejected, or for a third mayoral election.
