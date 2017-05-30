Moore lays out reasons for challengin...

Moore lays out reasons for challenging mayoral runoff results

More details have come available regarding Democratic mayoral candidate Johnny Moore's formal challenge to the results that saw him defeated by Democrat Lynn Spruill in the May 16 primary runoff. On Friday, Moore officially filed a Petition For Election Contest with the Democratic Executive Committee that asserts that "numerous irregularities and willful violations of Mississippi election law occurred during the primary runoff election and during the computation of the primary runoff election results."

