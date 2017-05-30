Moore lays out reasons for challenging mayoral runoff results
More details have come available regarding Democratic mayoral candidate Johnny Moore's formal challenge to the results that saw him defeated by Democrat Lynn Spruill in the May 16 primary runoff. On Friday, Moore officially filed a Petition For Election Contest with the Democratic Executive Committee that asserts that "numerous irregularities and willful violations of Mississippi election law occurred during the primary runoff election and during the computation of the primary runoff election results."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|5 hr
|Andi Mac
|475
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|May 31
|Fart patrol
|5
|Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
|May 30
|Jackson Knows Now
|16
|Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts
|May 24
|Research
|3
|Backlash swift to lawmaker's 'lynching' post on...
|May 23
|ricogene45
|1
|Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint
|May 20
|Just curious
|1
|Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark...
|May 7
|Equal
|2
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC