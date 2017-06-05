Moore challenge hearing set for Tuesday

The Oktibbeha County Democratic Party will hear Johnny Moore's appeal of May's mayoral runoff 10 a.m. Tuesday at the City Hall courtroom, party executive Patti Drapala confirmed. Drapala said the Moore camp was served notice of the meeting Wednesday after his attorney, William Starks, filed a petition asking the Democratic Executive Committee to either count what Moore alleges are improperly excluded ballots or hold a third mayoral election if the true will of Starkville's electorate cannot be determined.

