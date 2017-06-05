Moore challenge hearing set for Tuesday

Moore challenge hearing set for Tuesday

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Commercial Dispatch

The Oktibbeha County Democratic Party will hear Johnny Moore's appeal of May's mayoral runoff 10 a.m. Tuesday at the City Hall courtroom, party executive Patti Drapala confirmed. Drapala said the Moore camp was served notice of the meeting Wednesday after his attorney, William Starks, filed a petition asking the Democratic Executive Committee to either count what Moore alleges are improperly excluded ballots or hold a third mayoral election if the true will of Starkville's electorate cannot be determined.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Commercial Dispatch.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Starkville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11) Jun 3 Andi Mac 475
News Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12) May 31 Fart patrol 5
News Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley May 30 Jackson Knows Now 16
News Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts May 24 Research 3
News Backlash swift to lawmaker's 'lynching' post on... May 23 ricogene45 1
Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint May 20 Just curious 1
News Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark... May '17 Equal 2
See all Starkville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Starkville Forum Now

Starkville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Starkville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Notre Dame
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Starkville, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,263 • Total comments across all topics: 281,632,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC