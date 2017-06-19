Miss Miss Hospitality Pageant. Source...

Miss Miss Hospitality Pageant. Source: Hattiesburg Tourism Commission

In its 20th year as host city, Hattiesburg will showcase this year's best and brightest young women as they compete for the title of Mississippi's Miss Hospitality at the Historic Saenger Theater. The program, now in its 68th year overall, is set for July 21-22 in Downtown Hattiesburg.

