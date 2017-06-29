Maynard tapped to lead GSDP

After seven months of searching, the Greater Starkville Development Partnership announced at a Thursday press conference that Scott Maynard has been named the new president and CEO for the GSDP. Maynard is currently serving his last week as Ward 5 Alderman and his first day in the new role will be July 17. Maynard is a native of Starkville and has worked with Mississippi State University and with local government through the Department of Parks and Recreation and as an alderman.

