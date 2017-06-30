Man can seek money for wrongful convi...

Man can seek money for wrongful conviction in Mississippi - Thu, 29 Jun 2017 PST

In this March 4, 2004 file photo Tyler Edmonds appears in Starkville, Miss. Edmonds was convicted and later cleared after falsely confessing to murder at 13. Edmonds, now 28 and living in Florida, says he is grateful that the Mississippi Supreme Court has revived his request for compensation in Mississippi.

