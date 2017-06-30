Man can seek money for wrongful conviction in Mississippi - Thu, 29 Jun 2017 PST
In this March 4, 2004 file photo Tyler Edmonds appears in Starkville, Miss. Edmonds was convicted and later cleared after falsely confessing to murder at 13. Edmonds, now 28 and living in Florida, says he is grateful that the Mississippi Supreme Court has revived his request for compensation in Mississippi.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Starkville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Plexus Slim by Sue Hollis (Oct '11)
|Sat
|Jamie
|478
|Attorney challenges scrip fraud charges in Ripley
|Jun 24
|Dunno
|20
|Mississippi man Felix Vail living link to myste... (Nov '12)
|Jun 12
|Farty McSharty
|6
|Mississippi AG shares downfalls of tax cuts
|May '17
|Research
|3
|Backlash swift to lawmaker's 'lynching' post on...
|May '17
|ricogene45
|1
|Was a dr in a wreck in westpoint
|May '17
|Just curious
|1
|Memorable milestone: NMMC Women's Hospital mark...
|May '17
|Equal
|2
Find what you want!
Search Starkville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC