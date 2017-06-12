Main Street earns statewide honor for Night Market
The Starkville Main Street Association took an award home from the Mississippi Main Street Association Banquet held in Jackson Thursday for its Night Market events. "It gives us an opportunity to meet with and celebrate the local directors and investors throughout the state that are doing the hard work of making our downtown districts more competitive, successful and sustainable," Beasley said.
