Keep Starkville Beautiful becomes official
After a logo branding and affiliation ceremony on Friday afternoon, Starkville is officially an affiliate of Keep America Beautiful, a nation-wide organization that encourages citizens to improve their community by keeping it clean and healthy. Keep America Beautiful breaks down to state levels and then to city levels.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Starkville Daily News.
